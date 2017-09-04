WVU's Ammeter Radio Club Helps Students Connect with Space Station

Elementary and middle school students made radio contact with space on Monday afternoon.

West Virginia University’s Amateur Radio Cub hosted the event for students to speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

WVU was one of only 11 organizations able to make radio contact this year through the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) Project.

“Several of them were canceled at the last minute due to scheduling priorities on the International Space Station, so we’re grateful that hasn’t happened for us,” said Vice President of the WVU Amateur Radio Club Will Howard.

The group planned for two years and had to submit an education proposal in order to be able to host the event and make contact.

Around 20 lucky students were chosen to ask questions submitted by students across the state.

After the question and answer session, they also enjoyed activities like rocket launching, robots and more to teach them about the STEM fields.

WVU’s Armature Radio Club also wanted students to learn about the International Space Station, space in general and of course radio.

“We made sure all the kids knew a little bit of Morse code before coming out here just to get them excited,” said Sarah Moore, ARISS Project Education and Outreach Chair. “Amateur radio is nothing without electrical engineering, so we teach them basic circuits and we’re even building circuits with them inside.”

Several other WVU robotics groups, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and Space Club also participated and set up activities.

“I’m seeing smiles everywhere so I really think they’re enjoying themselves,” Moore said. “We have plenty of hands-on activities so they’re staying active. They’re up running around having tons of fun.”