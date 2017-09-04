"Rosie the Riveters" Honored with National Bell Ringings

The great contributions of Rosie the Riveters were honored with bell ringings across the country on Labor Day.

More than 50 took place at exactly 1 p.m., including at least five ceremonies in West Virginia.

“Rosies” Pauline Everts and Jean Malone shared their experiences as welders during World War II with Morgantown Girl Scouts at the Wesley United Methodist Church.

“I think it’s important that they follow in our steps that we took back then to preserve the country,” Everts said.

Everts was an “atomic welder” and worked on airplane wings and propellers, which was secretive work.

“I did a lot of different kinds of jobs, but I had to keep it a secret,” she explained. “They said “you don’t tell nobody after you leave this building’, which I didn’t.”

Malone learned to weld at the Dravo Corporation in Pittsburgh and worked on panels on LST ships that were used to land troops in Europe, including in Normandy.

“I worked the night shift,” she remembers. “This one nice morning there come a lot of sailor boys to get on these ships and I looked at them and I thought oh my goodness they’re so small.”

Both Everts and Malone said they didn’t realize at the time how important their work was.

“I just knew that there was some jobs that were needed to be done and I was just happy to do it,” Malone continued.

Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer moderated the event. Delegate Rodney Pyles and West Virginia Senator Bob Beach were also in attendance with members of the local community.

Morgantown "Rosie" Anna Hess participated in the bell ringing at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. along with Anne Montague the Executive Director of “Thanks Plain and Simple.”

The group coordinated the national event to recognize the hard work of the “Rosies” that no only helped win the war, but paved the way for women to have careers outside the home.