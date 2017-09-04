Marathon Mondays: Staying Injury Free While Training Wraps Up

By now, many runners have perfected their training techniques and are well on their way to being ready for the Morgantown Marathon, but it never hurts to be reminded to stay safe and healthy.

Doctors at WVU Medicine said the main way to do that is to hydrate.

“While you’re training I think it’s important to carry a water bottle,” said Dr. B.J. Balcik, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Assistant Residency Director and Sports Medicine Physician with WVU Medicine. “If you drink a few ounces every mile or every couple miles I think that’s a good rule of thumb. Then intermingle some Gatorade or electrolyte solution while they’re running.”

As much as you’re exercising and training, maintaining a healthy balanced diet with a balance of protein and carbohydrates and plenty of fruits and vegetables is key to fueling your body before and after the race.

“A lot of people tend to carb load, but I think that just leaves a lot in your stomach so I would just have a light breakfast or a light meal the morning of,” Dr. Balcik said. “I think they can go with whatever they’d like the night before.”

Something else to be aware of is mileage.

Dr. Balcik said runners should be getting close to either their half or full marathon goal, but should also remember to taper, or reduce mileage a week or so before the race. This combined with some biking, light running or swimming will allow the legs a chance to rest before race day.

Perhaps most importantly, remember to stretch.

“A lot of people like massages and the other things like running sticks things like that, which I think are very good, but stretching is a definite must,” Dr. Balcik said.

So what is the most common safety concern runners forget on race day?

“You get to the starting line and people are very excited and they don’t even think about a warm-up cause they figure they’re gonna be running 13 or 26 miles,” Dr. Balcik explained. “I think some people in the moment they get excited and they forget to drink. There are many water aid stations along the way and early on in the race sometimes people pass them up cause they feel good.”

Dr. Balcik also encourages runners to keep an eye on the temperature. In the early morning hours when the race begins, it can feel cooler, but as the race progresses and you begin running it can warm up in a hurry.

"Wear things that you don't mind losing later on so you can just strip them off as you go through the first couple miles until you get to a good body temperature that you're ok running in your normal gear," he advised.

Registration is still open for the WVU Medicine Morgantown Marathon, Morgantown Thirteener or Mountain Mama 8K at morgantownmarathon.com.