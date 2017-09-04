New to Salem: Horizons Church Opens a Celebrate Recovery

Horizons Church in Salem has started a new program called Celebrate Recovery.

Women's ministry leader Christie Sturtevant said, "Celebrate Recovery has saved my marriage."

"It is where I have recovered from many hurts, hang-ups and habits," added her husband, Ben Sturtevant, men's ministry leader.

Chuck Posey, small group leader, explained "For me, the program has been a huge help in actually restoring my marriage. It has been amazing in many ways, as far as just helping with day-to-day anger and even eating struggles and the most basic things that you could run into in life that almost every one of us run into."

Christie explained what an evening at Celebrate Recovery was like.

"We start our evening with dinner, which will start at 5:30 p.m. And then we have a large group which will either be a teaching or testimony, along with worship service. And that will start at 6:30 p.m. And then we break up into small groups which are issue-specific and gender-specific, so women go with women and men go with men to their small groups," said Christie.

Celebrate Recovery is made possible through the help of many volunteers. The volunteers said they hope to build a stronger community together.

"We are hoping to draw the community together and bring a sense of togetherness, as well as community and help inspire people to be empowered and to work through their struggles," added Ben Sturtevant.

The group is open anyone who may be interested. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday evenings at Horizons Church, located at 226 W. Main Street in Salem.

You can contact leaders directly at crsalem@horizonschurch.net.