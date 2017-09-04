Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Say They Are Expecting Their Third Child

LONDON (NEWS10) — Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday.

The announcement said the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

As with her two previous pregnancies, the announcement said Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum and would not be attending an engagement scheduled in London on Monday. She is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge currently have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, who are, respectively, third and fourth in the line of succession