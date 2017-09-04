A Silver Alert Has Been Issued Out of Fayette County

(WOWK): UPDATE (9/3/17):

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen Sunday, September 3 at approximately 9 a.m.



The Oak Hill Police Department requested the West Virginia State Police to issue the alert Sunday.



Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said Lawrence Saunders, 76, is about 5'7" and weighs 175 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. Saunders was last seen wearing a red and white shirt and shorts, Chief Whisman said.



Saunders may have been driving a 2013 gold Chevy Equinox. The vehicle has a West Virginia license plate #OXL643.



If you have any information, call the Oak Hill Police Department 304-465-0597 or call 911.

(WOWK): ORIGINAL (9/3/17):

Oak Hill authorities in Fayette County have issued a Silver Alert.

The man missing is 76-year-old Lawrence Saunders. Saunders is a black male. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with shorts.

He is possibly driving a gold/tan Chevy Equinox with West Virginia license plate #OXL643.