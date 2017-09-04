Bridgeport Country Club Still Accepting Donations for Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Community members came together to collect supplies for those in need after the wrath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Bridgeport Country Club has been a drop-off site for donations for the last couple of days. Employees said they are in awe of how many items have been donated so far.

Many donation items have already been taken to the Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene. All items collected at the church will be taken to Houston for the flood victims.

"So we have had a lot of things dropped off already. We have had a lot of water, a lot of Dawn, paper towels, things that they need for clean up and we have already taken a lot down to Fairmont but we are still collecting items until Wednesday," said Barb Knicely, Bridgeport Country Club.

The country club is located past the Meadowbrook Mall. Donations can be dropped off in the lobby.