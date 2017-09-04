Congressman McKinley Says Federal Government Aids in Flood Relief with Book Donation

Schools were some of the hardest hit places in the southern part of the state during the devastating flood last summer.

Schools were left without books or resources and had to rebuild following the flood.

Congressman McKinley said that in an effort to help those schools in the southern part of the state, he reached out to the Library of Congress. Congressman McKinley found out he was able have books donated to schools and other non-profits in need.

Congressman McKinley said, "We found out that we would be able to get some of the books from the Library of Congress. And we have been making those books available to non-profit entities so we shipped hundreds, thousand of books down to southern West Virginia. And now we are doing the same and have been for the last two or three years in the northern part of West Virginia."



Most recently, the books from the Library of Congress have been donated to non-profit organizations in our area.