1 Person Dead After Shooting in Tucker County

Authorities in Tucker County are investigating a fatal shooting they said happened early Sunday morning.
According to West Virginia State Police, Nikeia Moore, 33, was shot in the chest on Sunday around 5:00 a.m.
West Virginia State Police, Tucker County Sheriff's Department and Tucker County EMS responded to a residence on the 900 block of Pheasant Run Road in Kerens.
Police said when they arrived on scene, they found Moore with a gunshot wound to her upper right chest area. Moore was transported to Davis Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
