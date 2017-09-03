Flood Relief Benefit Held at Palatine Park

Sunday an event was held at Palatine Park in Fairmont to benefit Hundred and Mannington.

These are two areas that were hit hard by the flood back in July and are still rebuilding.

Many musicians, vendors, and companies willing to donate their time to help raise money took part on Sunday.

The day was full of events and activities including raffles, bounce houses, music, corn hole, and many others.

"FEMA has come in but they still aren't fully supporting the rebuild in the town and a lot of people are just tearing down their houses and starting from scratch. So we're trying to raise up some money to help rebuild Mannington and Hundred, and get a lot of the public areas back to normal," said Aaron Hostutler, Organizer.

This event will be going on until 10 pm Sunday evening.