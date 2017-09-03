Annual Labor Day Picnic Held in Mannington



Sunday, a special labor day picnic was held in Mannington at Hough Park.

This is hosted every year by the Marion County democrats in order to celebrate labor unions and coal miners.

Featured speaker and President of the United Mine Workers of America, Cecil Roberts, made it his priority to recognize all members of the community that make this picnic possible for the working class.

"So we try to make the most of our one day that we have to recognize the contributions of working people and the contributions of people who have gone on before us," said Roberts.

Roberts also says it's important for the group to fight for the right to organize, medicare and medicaid, social security, and safe, healthy working places.