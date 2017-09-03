Congressman McKinley Says West Virginia Has the Answer For Lower Gas Prices

Congressman David McKinley visited North Central West Virginia this weekend.
The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival brought him here but Congressman McKinley said he couldn't help but notice the escalating gas prices as he traveled across the state.
Gas prices have jumped by sixty or seventy cents in most areas, following the effects of Hurricane Harvey.
The Congressman said that we could find the answer to lowering gas prices right here in West Virginia.
Congressman McKinley said "We just had a category 4 hit there and we have seen the decimation. From the summit driving back to Wheeling, we saw prices fifty and sixty cents higher in gasoline. That is why it is so much more important to develop a secondary supply, a secondary petrol-chemical industry and that is right here in West Virginia."
Congressman McKinley said our state has already seen the creation of 5,000 jobs since the Trump administration took office.
