Register for FEMA Relief By Visiting A Disaster Relief Center, Open Labor Day

After the July flooding event that affected parts of Harrison, Marion, Marshal and Wetzel counties, FEMA opened disaster recovery centers in all of those counties and it is a place for residents to register to receive assistance. You can also register by calling a 1-800-621-FEMA but representatives with FEMA said the center provides one on one attention to help residents get the assistance they need.

Rossyveth Rey-Berrios with FEMA said "The most important step is to get registered. Once you are registered, you are open to receive all the assistance that we have, different programs depend case to case."

Whether visiting the disaster recovery center or calling the 1-800-621-FEMA, FEMA representatives said you need to bring these items: social security number, address of the damaged home or apartment, description of the damage, information about insurance coverage, telephone number, mailing address, and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

FEMA said to have all the items listed to ensure your claim gets approved.

"I am with my SBA partners covering Harrison and Marion counties," added Berrios.

"First step is register with FEMA and then FEMA will refer residents over to SBA, the Small Business Administration where they can apply for a low-interest disaster loan and sometimes people think that they don't want to apply for a loan. However, I would encourage everyone to stay in the flow of federal disaster service and apply for that loan," said Ray Harbour, public affairs specialist with SBA.

FEMA representatives encourage residents to visit the disaster recovery center in their county because right now calling the 1-800-621-FEMA to register will be extremely backed up due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey and the disaster recovery center located in Marion County will be open on Labor Day. FEMA representatives said this is an excellent opportunity for those who are busy with work or other obligations to visit and register.

The disaster recovery center serving Marion and Harrison counties is at Oakhurst Church of Christ in Farmington. It will be open on Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.