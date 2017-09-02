Jackson's Mill Holds Annual Jubilee

The annual Jackson's Mill Jubilee event that celebrates Appalachian Heritage was held in Lewis County.

"Our weekend is all about history, education, and culture, of West Virginia basically," said Debbie Garrett, President of Jackson's Mill Jubilee.

The theme for this year's Jubilee was through the ages.

"So of course we have antique equipment here this year. And we have a lot of tractors this year. Probably about 17 to 25 tractors," said Garrett.

The Wood County Flywheelers restore antique machinery including these tractors, engines and anything mechanical for historical purposes. They restored an old machine that had been in storage for 30 years and shared it with the public at the Jubilee. The machine was named the "Do Nothing Machine."

"It took them all winter, and they took every piece off of it, cleaned it, painted it, and put it back together, and people find it pretty interesting," said Earl Hudkins, Wood County Flywheelers.

"You've got three ways to go. A lot of people come for the music because we have bluegrass, Americana, and different types of music," said Debbie Garrett.

"And then the next thing they like to come to is to eat, how many people don't like to eat. You can still go to Mount Vernon dining hall to eat and you can go to any one of our 16 vendors and find some really delicious food."

The final attraction that brings so many are the skillful artisans from the area.

"And of course our crafters are top notch. We have, instead of crafters, they're artisans. They have to be expertise in their field and show their work," said Debbie Garrett.

The crafts that are made take many forms.

"This year we also have educational things to see. We have the quilling, and up in another building, we have tatting, spinning, and knitting going on, so you can watch that," said Debbie Garrett.

Parking for the event was available at the airport, as well as handicap parking at the lodge. Free shuttle bus rides and golf cart rides were available on the grounds.