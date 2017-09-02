Clarksburg Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday



Saturday afternoon, Laura Hersman celebrated her 100th birthday at the first United Methodist Church in Clarksburg.

Hersman was surround by friends and family.

This includes 11 great- grandchildren and 4 grandchildren.

She grew up in Preston County and lived in Clarksburg most of her life after attending business college.

"It is such a celebration. It's not too many people that live to be one hundred and she's in such good health and she has a great church family, and a great family, it's wonderful," said Nancy Harvey, Laura's Daughter.

Hersman's daughter says she is happy that so many family members, even from out of state, were able to attend and help her celebrate this milestone year.