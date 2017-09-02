Mountaineers for Progress Hosts Town Hall Meeting

Mountaineers for Progress held a town hall meeting in Morgantown, Saturday, in conjunction with West Virginia Citizen Action Group, to discuss concerns about proposed cuts in the federal budget.

The proposed cuts would affect Medicare, Medicaid and other federal aid programs. The group invited Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman David McKinley, though neither attended. The group listened to speakers and asked questions to the empty seats reserved for their elected officials, while in the process, opening up a dialogue on the topics. The questions would later be sent to the officials with the hopes of getting responses. Morgantown resident and grassroots activist, Danielle Walker, had a strong message for the state’s elected officials.

“I need you to step up for Medicare. I need you to step up for Medicaid. I need you to step up for the SNAP Programs. It's time to start taking actions invoked the right way. We put you in these seats, and now I need you to be a voice for all of us, not just some of us.

The proposed budget cuts by President Trump would cut roughly 20% of the Medicaid and SNAP budgets, and would cut nearly $500 billion in funding from Medicare.