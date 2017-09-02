Authors' Forum Showcases Italian Writers During Festival

West Virginian Italian authors filled the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library Saturday afternoon. The author forum was a way for talented writers who have written about their Italian Heritage to share in the festival's history.

The authors' work varied from children's books to memoirs and more. A book that made everyone's stomach growl? The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll Book.

Another book showcasing love for Italian food and the state? Ravioli and Rhododendron by Tom Oliveto.

Oliveto said, "And I chose that title because I wanted to tie together the two heritages we have here, the West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage that we are all apart of the country and also retain a little bit from the great country our ancestors left."

The festival continues through Sunday.