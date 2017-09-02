Congressman McKinley Shows Support for Italian Heritage Festival

Congressman McKinley was among other state and local officials walking Saturday's Italian Heritage Festival parade.
Congressman McKinley said he has walked in the parade for several years and it continues to be one of his favorite events.
The congressman also said that the festival is a great representation of how close knit West Virginians are, and especially this year, he said the turnout really shows an enthusiasm he is glad to see back in the mountain state.
"To understand the rich culture we have in West Virginia, the diversifications we have had in the cultures and how they all blend in together. It really is an exciting time so it its one that I enjoy and I've come here for years to participate in it," said McKinley.
Congressman McKinley joins us on Sunday's 12 News Weekend Edition to talk politics, gas prices and job creation among the topics.
