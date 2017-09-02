The 39th Annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Parade Marches On

Rain or shine, the festivities for the 39th Annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival continued Saturday in downtown Clarksburg.

Hundreds lined the streets this morning for the annual parade. The parade included local officials, as well as state representatives. Organizers say that this year's parade took a little bit more planning than previous years because of the addition of some talented musicians.

Even though more time was spent planning, organizers say they were excited to see the parade filled with many more bands than in years past.

Kelley Davisson, vice chariman, said "The unique part about this year is we have five different bands. Our excellence in education winners are two superintendents, one from Monongalia County and one from Randolph County so this year we have six bands."