Vote for your favorite Connexion of the Week. This week's nominees are:

Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle - Robert C. Byrd

Garrett Wellman to Michael Casseday - Grafton

Dominick Postlethwait to Dylan Burks - East Fairmont

Poll closes Monday at noon. We'll announce the winner Monday at 6 p.m. inside the 12 SportsZone