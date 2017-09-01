Church and Business Partner to Collect Worn American Flags

The Edward Jones Office in Morgantown in conjunction with Fresh Harvest Church are serving the community in the disposing of old and worn American Flags.

Anyone can drop off old, worn out flags at either of these locations until September 5.

A ceremony to dispose of the flags will be held in October by retired chief and Pastor Dave Hood.

The purpose is to teach the youth the proper respect for the flag and the freedoms it represents.

"To me, that flag represents the lives of a lot of young men and women, some of who I know, who gave their lives. So, to me it's important that we dispose of those flags properly," said David Hood, senior pastor of Fresh Harvest Church.

The Edward Jones Office at 935 Cheat Road in Morgantown, as well as Fresh Harvest Church at 275 Canyon Road will be the drop off locations for these flags.