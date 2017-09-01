Fragrance Store Opens in Morgantown

The Grand Opening of Penn & Company was held Friday morning.

This store is their first brick and mortar store. The business sells home based fragrance products that are custom made and blended right at the store.

Over 50 different fragrances are available, in the form of tarts, poutpourri, oils, room sprays, candles, and more.

"We're constantly changing, that's the beauty of home fragrance is that there is an endless variety of things that we can create and do. We're a very seasonal store, so as you come in every season, we'll look, feel, and smell different," said Charles Penn, Owner.

Penn & Company is located at 1 Fairmont Avenue in Westover.