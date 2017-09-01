Longhorn Steakhouse Offers Labor Day Grill Help

Many families enjoy outdoor cookouts during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
But before you fire up at the grill keep these tips from Longhorn Steakhouse in mind:
"The biggest thing you want to remember when you're doing a good grill out is you want to make sure you're getting that perfect steak and the perfect meat. You don't want to go for the porous cut you want to get that butter cut. A fillet is a great great grilling steak item," said Cindy Kremer, Longhorn Steakhouse managing partner.
Longhorn Steakhouse will be offering a Labor Day grill hotline so everyone at home can get tips from the experts.
Call 1-855-LH-Grill from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for grilling tips on Labor Day.
