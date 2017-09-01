Tips for Calling 911

Calling 911 can be stressful.

After an incident has occurred, making a phone call, remaining calm and relaying the proper information can be the furthest thing from your mind.

Chief Sandy Green of the Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Tucker County says the best practice when calling for emergency assistance is to keep your mind focused and answer the questions being asked of you.

“Well, when you call 911 the 911 dispatchers will be asking you specific questions. Try to pay attention to what they are asking you. Try to be calm, focus on what you’ve seen, listen to the questions and give the answer as best you can, based on the questions that are asked. They will lead you through what you need to tell us,” said Green.

First responders and emergency crews want to help and to do that they need to know as much as they can to get the assistance you need. For a full list of tips, visit the National Emergency Number Association website.