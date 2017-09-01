Elkins Boutique Under New Ownership

The Wooden Hanger on the Beverly Five-Lane in Elkins has been able to remain open under new ownership.

Kevin Harris and his wife have taken over the business and been open to shoppers since late February. Harris said Elkins needs to have a boutique style shop that offers great name-brand clothing at an affordable price.

“A lot of people really they just need to find, they want to look nice. They want to have nice things, but they just don’t have a lot of money to spend, and so that’s one of the things we like is we can bring good affordable prices on quality name-brand clothing and accessories for the whole family,” said Harris.

The new owners have brought back a kids section and added a play area for little ones while mom and dad shop.