Anjelica Trinone joined the WV Illustrated team in July of 2016. Before joining the WVI team, she was the Sports Director at WBOY-TV in Clarksburg, WV.

She is a co-host of the The Dana Holgorsen Show and The Bob Huggins Show. She also is a reporter for Mountaineer GameDay, going wherever the WVU Football team is playing during the season for the latest news and information before kick off.

Before beginning her career as a sports anchor/reporter, Anjelica attended West Virginia University and graduated from the P.I Reed School of Journalism, now Reed College of Media, in December of 2013 with a broadcast journalism degree. During her time at WVU, Anjelica was the main anchor for WVU News, an award-winning newscast, in the fall of 2012. She also worked with Mountaineer Sports Network covering men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics and volleyball. She also interned with MSN, WBOY, and WVI Illustrated while pursuing her degree.

Anjelica also taught Broadcast Journalism 101 and Intro to Editing for two semesters at Doddridge Co. High School.

She is a West Virginia native, coming to Morgantown from New Cumberland, WV, and is excited to continue her career covering her Alma Mater.

Anjelica can be reached at atrinone@wvillustrated.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.