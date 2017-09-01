Leah Knicely

Leah joined the WBOY team in December 2016 as a Reporter for Barbour, Randolph, and Tucker Counties. She graduated from Davis and Elkins College with a Bachelor’s of Arts in English. Upon graduating, Leah worked as an AmeriCorps Vista creating a STEM education curriculum at Elkins/Randolph County YMCA.

Before joining 12 News, Leah was an Administrative Assistant and Lead Counselor at the YMCA working with Randolph County youth. She grew up in Elkins and is happy her position as a Reporter offers the chance to stay and work locally.

When Leah is not in the newsroom, you can find her spending time with her family, working on DIY projects, or frequenting flea markets and yard sales.

If you have any story ideas, questions or comments, please send Leah an email at lknicely@wboy.com. You can also contact Leah through Facebook and Twitter.