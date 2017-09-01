Michael Gilbert

Mike joined the WBOY news team in August 2017 as a general assignment after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a minor in history.

Mike previously reported and anchored sports for WYLN-TV 35 in Hazleton, PA last summer. He also worked at SportsNet New York, ESPN Radio State College 1450 AM, GoPSUsports.com, WNYC New York Public Radio, and was an anchor for Penn State’s student-produced news show, The Centre County Report, broadcast to 33 counties across Pennsylvania. He one day hopes to become a sports anchor.

From Westchester County, New York, Mike is a self-loathing Jets fan, die-hard Yankees fan, and has an unhealthy obsession with The Howard Stern Show. He enjoys playing bogey golf, poker, watching old episodes of The Sopranos and trying the local cuisine.

If you have any story ideas, Mike would love to hear from you!

Interact with him on Facebook and Twitter, or send him an email at mgilbert@wboy.com.