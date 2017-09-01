Elayna Conard - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Elayna Conard

Elayna is the Harrison, Doddridge and Ritchie County Reporter. She is a native of Huntington, West Virginia and graduate of Marshall University. She joined the 12 News Team in January 2017.

One of her favorite parts of her job as a reporter? Telling YOUR story and hearing about YOUR community.

Elayna is excited to learn more about her new communities in North Central West Virginia. Have a story idea?

Contact Elayna by emailing econard@wboy.com. She would love to hear from you on Facebook and on Twitter.

