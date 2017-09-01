Fairmont Church Collects Harvey Relief Supplies

Hurricane Harvey has devastated the Houston area and although the Mountain State is hundreds of miles away. West Virginians are still pulling together to help.

Including, Amy Aucremanne, Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene member. Aucremanne's family in the Houston area wasn't heavily affected by the storm, but she still wanted to help.

"I encourage everyone to donate because you may not be able to help everyone, there are over six million people there, but every little bit helps."

Aucremanne partnered with her church and Houston First Church of the Nazarene to help fill their specific supply requests.

"We reached out to a couple churches in the area and they kind of gave us an idea on some of the things they need, so we put a list together. We focused on the items that the local people are saying they need," said Scott King, Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene pastor.

To fill that need the church has two donation drop off sites, Bridgeport Country Club and Fairmont Church of the Nazarene.

"We are 13 hundred miles apart but I still feel we have a responsibility to meet needs when they come up and when you see this type of disaster and devastation go on. Churches need to stop talking and start doing," King said.

Right now the group is focused on helping West Houston. They're hoping to be able to collect additional supplies for other areas in the near future.

"It's just North Central West Virginia trying to represent. One community to another, trying to help another community," Aucremanne said. "We can't help all of Houston but we're starting with one area, working our way out."

Donations Requested:

All Toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, etc.)

Hand Sanitizer & Hand Soap & Dawn Soap & paper towels

Diapers (infant/pull-ups/adult)

Baby Wipes

Baby Food & Formula

New Packages of Undergarments and T-Shirts for all ages&all sizes

New Towels, Blankets, Sealed New Pillows and New packages of Linens; Air Mattresses

Contact Solution and cases

Advil/Tylenol

Cleaning Supplies – antimicrobial spray/cleaner, Contractor Trash Bags; & Specifically Gallons of Bleach, Mops & disposable gloves

Bread & crackers & dry goods

Non-perishable Snacks

Paper Goods (plates, plastic silverware, solo cups, napkins)

Thick Work Gloves (all sizes) & Face Masks

Disposable Cameras for Insurance Claims

Gift Cards to Walmart, Target, Lowes, Home Depot

Pet Supplies and Pet Food (Bags of unopened pet food, crates, gently used blankets/towels, leashes, bowls, animal first aid supplies)

Water purification supplies & Empty Reusable Water Bottles

*All donations are going to Houston First Church of the Nazarene for distribution.

Collection Sites:

PRIMARY:

Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene at 1604 Morgantown Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554

??SECONDARY:

Fairmont Locations:

Family Dollar at 917 E. Park Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554 Shop 'N Save at 1015 Indiana Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554 Fairmont Central Church of the Nazarene at 114 Walnut Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554

Bridgeport Locations:

Bridgeport Country Club at 17 Meadowbrook Rd. Bridgeport, WV 26330 Shop 'N Save at 460 E Main St. Bridgeport, WV, 26330 Dollar Tree at 464 E. Main St. Bridgeport, WV 26330

Clarksburg Locations:

YMCA at 1 Lowndes Hill Park Rd. Clarksburg, WV 26301 Sam’s Club at 200 Emily Dr. Clarksburg, WV 26301

*Please have all donations to secondary location sites by September 6 at noon for collection and to Primary site by September 7 at noon. Volunteers needed to load truck about 2 p.m. September 7 at the Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene.