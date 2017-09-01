Fairmont Church Collects Harvey Relief Supplies

Hurricane Harvey has devastated the Houston area and although the Mountain State is hundreds of miles away. West Virginians are still pulling together to help.
Including, Amy Aucremanne, Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene member. Aucremanne's family in the Houston area wasn't heavily affected by the storm, but she still wanted to help.
"I encourage everyone to donate because you may not be able to help everyone, there are over six million people there, but every little bit helps."
Aucremanne partnered with her church and Houston First Church of the Nazarene to help fill their specific supply requests.
"We reached out to a couple churches in the area and they kind of gave us an idea on some of the things they need, so we put a list together. We focused on the items that the local people are saying they need," said Scott King, Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene pastor.
To fill that need the church has two donation drop off sites, Bridgeport Country Club and Fairmont Church of the Nazarene.
"We are 13 hundred miles apart but I still feel we have a responsibility to meet needs when they come up and when you see this type of disaster and devastation go on. Churches need to stop talking and start doing," King said.
Right now the group is focused on helping West Houston. They're hoping to be able to collect additional supplies for other areas in the near future.
"It's just North Central West Virginia trying to represent. One community to another, trying to help another community," Aucremanne said. "We can't help all of Houston but we're starting with one area, working our way out."
Donations Requested:
Collection Sites:
PRIMARY:
??SECONDARY:
Fairmont Locations:
Bridgeport Locations:
Clarksburg Locations:
*Please have all donations to secondary location sites by September 6 at noon for collection and to Primary site by September 7 at noon. Volunteers needed to load truck about 2 p.m. September 7 at the Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene.
