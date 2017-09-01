West Virginia Has Highest Obesity Rate Among US Adults

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A report released by two nonprofit groups shows West Virginia has the highest rate of obesity among adults in the nation.

The report released Thursday by the Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation analyzed figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and found West Virginia had an obesity rate of 37.7 percent. Mississippi was second at 37.3 percent and Alabama and Arkansas were tied for third at 35.7 percent.

The report says the adult obesity rate increased between 2015 and 2016 in Colorado, Minnesota, Washington and West Virginia, fell in Kansas and remained stable elsewhere.

The report noted that 25 states had rates above 30 percent, compared to just a dozen states in 2010.

Colorado has the lowest rate at 22.3 percent.

