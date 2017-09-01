Forest Camp Fees Waived for People Displaced by Flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - National forests in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia are among more than a dozen across the South waiving campground fees for people displaced by recent flooding in Texas and elsewhere.

The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service said areas included are Daniel Boone National Forest, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area , Cherokee National Forest and George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, which span the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and cross into parts of West Virginia and Kentucky.

The Forest Service recommends calling ahead or checking websites to determine what's available. And people requesting campsites should check in with campground hosts at each site.

