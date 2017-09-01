Emergency Crews Respond to Structure Fire

The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday evening.

The fire happened on Bolyard Road in the Thornton area at approximately 6:20 p.m., according to the Grafton Fire Department Facebook page.

The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Department, Flemington Volunteer Fire Department, Philippi Volunteer Fire Department and Taylor County EMS all responded to the scene of the fire.