Nutter Fort Elementary Participates in Relay Recess for Relay for Life

Kids are often exposed to cancer because of a loved ones diagnosis.

Relay for Life and the Duff Street United Methodist Church visited Nutter Fort Elementary on Friday as part of a program called Relay Recess. The goal of the activities on the playground were to use learning activities to teach kids about healthy habits and inform them about cancer and the importance of cancer research.

Nutter Fort Elementary Principal Joann Gilbert said, "They are donating money. They are learning about some cancer facts and how to prevent it and its a wonderful event that they are excited about and we are too, that we can be in this collaborative effort with Duff Street United Methodist Church."

The Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department also participated in the event.