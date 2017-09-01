39th Italian Heritage Festival Kicks Off in Clarksburg

Many people will be enjoying fritti, pizza, meatballs and more this weekend at the Italian Heritage Festival.

The 39th Italian Heritage Festival kicked off Friday in downtown Clarksburg. Vendors lined Main Street and the center stage prepared for its main act, The Diamonds.

Hot peppers, hoagies and traditional Italian foods could be seen and smelled from miles away. The chairman of the Italian Heritage Festival said all the festivities will go on, rain or shine. The chairman said this year is also a year in preparation of the big 40th Anniversary next year.

"One of the things we are excited about is we have made it 39 years and this is also like the kick off of us leading into our 40th anniversary so that is one of the thing we will definitely be prepping for," said Tyler Terango, Italian Heritage Festival chairman.

Frittis, a popular item during the festival, were ready by the dozens on Friday for excited customers.