Mistakes Cost Fairmont State Against East Stroudsburg - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Mistakes Cost Fairmont State Against East Stroudsburg

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect
FAIRMONT -

East Stroudsburg edged Fairmont State, 20-16, in the season opener on Thursday night at Duvall-Rosier Field.

The Warriors (1-0) built a 20-9 lead and managed to hold off Fairmont State (0-1) late to earn the win.

The Falcons led 9-3 in the second quarter, but the Warriors scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead. A late pick-6 wasn't enough to bring the Falcons back from that 11-point deficit. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.