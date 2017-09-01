Mistakes Cost Fairmont State Against East Stroudsburg

East Stroudsburg edged Fairmont State, 20-16, in the season opener on Thursday night at Duvall-Rosier Field.

The Warriors (1-0) built a 20-9 lead and managed to hold off Fairmont State (0-1) late to earn the win.

The Falcons led 9-3 in the second quarter, but the Warriors scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead. A late pick-6 wasn't enough to bring the Falcons back from that 11-point deficit.