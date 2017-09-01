Lead Slips Away From Pioneers in Opener - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Lead Slips Away From Pioneers in Opener

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
GLENVILLE, W.Va. -- Glenville's offense clicked early in Eric Smith's coaching debut. The Pioneers led UVa-Wise 16-3 in the second quarter. 

But the Cavs ended that quarter rattling off 21-unanswered points, and controlled the game the rest of the way.

Ja'Quay Garmon was 16-for-50 for 311 yards and four touchdown passes, three of them to Javon Butler. 

