Lead Slips Away From Pioneers in Opener

GLENVILLE, W.Va. -- Glenville's offense clicked early in Eric Smith's coaching debut. The Pioneers led UVa-Wise 16-3 in the second quarter.
But the Cavs ended that quarter rattling off 21-unanswered points, and controlled the game the rest of the way.
Ja'Quay Garmon was 16-for-50 for 311 yards and four touchdown passes, three of them to Javon Butler.
Clarksburg Studio
