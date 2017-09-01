Wesleyan Ends Losing Streak Against Concord

ATHENS, W.Va. -- A 17-point second quarter propelled West Virginia Wesleyan to a 23-18 win at Concord Thursday night, behind a mutli-TD night from Ryan Deal and a 238-yard rushing performance from Devin Montgomery.

The Bobcats fell behind early, when a Deal pass was intercepted by Concord's Jonathan Roebuck and returned for a touchdown. But the Bobcats (1-0) scored the next 20 points to take control.

Wesleyan hosts West Liberty next Saturday.