Event Helps Raise Funds to Grant Wishes

An event was held at The Crab Shack Caribba Thursday night to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"I really want to meet all of the princesses," said Allissondra Waldron, who is having her wish granted.

Seven-year-old Allissondra's wish is to go to Disney. The community gathered for an evening of fun, but also to help make her wish come true.

"The average cost of a wish is $4,400, and that's why we need the help of the community to help make all of our wishes come true. It's important to come out to events like this, so that we can continue to grant wishes for kids who need them," said Jackie Heroman, Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Allissondra suffers from congenital myopathy.

"So she's had a little bit of a struggle her whole life, but when she goes to Disney, man she's just going to forget all about that and have fun," said Heroman.

"We've only been one day ever at Disney, so we're all just really happy to go and happy that she gets her wish," said Jessica Waldron, Allissondra's Mother.

"99 percent of wish parents have told us that their children, when they have their wish come true, actually get motivated to continue their treatment and do better. When they do have their wish granted, it actually helps them continue their fight," said Heroman.

"I was really excited to hear that it was going to happen, and I was just really, really excited," said Allissondra.

A silent and live auction raised funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with all proceeds staying local.

"At the end of the day, we're currently working on about 60 wishes and last year we actually granted 65 wishes right here just in Northern West Virginia and in order to continue to do and grant those wishes, we need the community's help and that's why coming out to events like tonight is wonderful," said Heroman.