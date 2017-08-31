WVU Opens Center for the Humanities

West Virginia University is opening a new Center for the Humanities.

The Center will support faculty research that studies human culture, thought and history while encouraging faculty members to collaborate on projects between departments.

“On a campus that’s as vibrant and intellectually hopping as this one is, some areas can get lost in the shuffle,” said Interim Director Dr. Ryan Claycomb. ”Because the humanities tend to embody what we think of as traditional disciplines, the opportunity to hear each other is sometimes confined to our very small communities.”

Interim Director Ryan Claycomb says he hopes the center also provides intellectual activities for students outside the classroom.

“The more that we’re fostering connections across the disciplines, the more that we’re creating things for students to do that are not necessarily for a class,” he said. “Talks for them to go to, faculty members for them to talk to when they’re thinking about alternative career paths things like that. Just having it in the water is really important for undergraduate and graduate students.”

The Center for the Humanities will eventually have a physical space on campus designated for research.

“I think the fact of the matter is the University has spaces for us and as we go forward,” Claycomb said. “Having a dedicated space will be great but it’s also important to make sure we’re doing things in the colleges.’