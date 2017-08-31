Habitat for Humanity Opens New ReStore

Mon County Habitat for Humanity has opened its new ReStore in Sabraton to the community.

The ReStore accepts donations of new and gently used furniture, building materials, appliances, hardware, windows, doors, lighting and more.

“We take things in. Some things we fix up, some things we don’t have to,” said ReStore Manager Michael Carpenter. “You’d be surprised what people give us. Sometimes people will give us brand new items, things that they could clearly resell, but it’s all about the cause and the mission.”

Items are then sold to fund the construction of Habitat homes in the County.

“You can’t put it into words until you see it. It’s a wonderful thing,” Carpenter said.

Last year, the store helped fund the material cost of 1.7 Habitat homes.

“Without the support from the customers and the donors and the volunteers, we don’t exist,” said Carpenter. “This place supports habitat more than people realize.”

The ReStore is located at 1825 Earl L. Core Road.

Hours of operation and donation are Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

They will also pick up donations if necessary. Call 304-291-2991 for more information.