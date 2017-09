The Bridgeport Country Club is holding a "Stuff the Truck" event through September 6 at noon to help people hit by Hurricane Harvey.

Items needed include disposable cameras, sunscreen, bug spray, diapers, hygiene kits, towels, blankets, pet supplies and more.

Items will be loaded on September 7 at Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene.

The church is also collecting items at its location and at other secondary locations.