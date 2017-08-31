Lewis County Traditions Return for Labor Day Weekend

Two annual events are returning for the year to Lewis County.

The 43rd Jackson's Mill Jubilee kicks off Friday at the Jackson's Mill.

The annual event includes a tractor show, crafting and vendors and plenty of activities for families and kids too.

Organizers said the mill is a great place to host the Jubilee, which has endured partly as a place to remember the history and have fun in the present, too.

"This draws everybody who has been in 4-H here forever. You have the all-stars, you have all of those groups. And then we used to all do our class reunions here!" said organizer Debbie Garrett.

The Jane Lew Firemen's Festival is also getting underway on Friday.

The annual event fills the fire department and part of the Jane Lew Park with craft vendors making a wide variety of creations.

Funds from the event go to support the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department, support that Mayor Ruth Straley said makes a big difference for the department and the city.

"The firemen do the work because they know they're going to reap the benefit, and without it, it would be very bad news for our fire department," said Jane Lew Mayor Ruth Straley.

Both the Jubilee and the Firemen's Festival wrap up on Sunday afternoon.