Health Officials Encourage Immunization Awareness

Area health officials are encouraging people to keep immunizations on their mind as the fall season approaches.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and healthcare providers have spent the month keeping the need for proper immunization on people's minds.

Officials at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital are specifically reminding people about getting a flu vaccines ahead of the rush later in the fall.

"It's important to always have it in your mind to get vaccinated early so that your chances of contracting the flu are limited," said SJMH's Sarah Rolenson.

Contact your doctor or local healthcare provider for more information on immunizations and flu vaccines.