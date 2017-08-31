Conquer The Complex Fundraiser to Begin This Fall

Coaches at the Lewis County High School are getting ready to kick off a new fundraising campaign later this year.

The school is getting ready to kick off its Conquer the Complex fundraising drive.

The four-year plan aims to raise $1.2 million to improve the school's gymnasium, baseball field and football field.

Coaches there said the current facilities have been well-kept but are beginning to show some signs of age.

"We've done a great job of maintaining them, but trying to get us up-to-date with stuff that's been happening in our conference such as field turf and being one of the only schools that have not installed it yet is part of it," said coach and organizer Dustin Cogar.

The campaign will officially kick off starting in November this year, and runs until November 2021.