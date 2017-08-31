Women of WWII Plan Nationwide Event

Ruth Tichnell is a Rowlesburg native who worked as a record keeper during World War II. Initially she started working in Washington D.C.

Now she's sharing her story.

"And at the time I went to Washington, I could not get another girl from Rowlesburg to go with me," Tichnell said. "And I had never been out of state only once to Oakland Maryland and I got a train and I went to D.C. myself."

Tichnell said women contributed just as much as the men during the war.

"Well women took the place of men that were not able to be there. Men went to the service so someone had to do the job here in the states."

Now women just like Titchnell are joining forces around the country.

On Labor Day Rosies will come together for a Ring a Bell for Rosies event.

"Well first of all to thank them for their work in this country and as a tribute to what they did for this country," said Jewel Reed, Rowlesburg Rosie.

But the purpose of the event and the American Rosie Movement isn't just to cement the Rosies' legacy.

"The movement is called the American Rosie Movement. One of the goals is to have young people be more involved with Rosies so that they can know we do pull better when we pull together. Which was one of the mottos of Rosies and that's one of their legacies, to get people in this country to pull together again."

The Rowlesburg Ring a bell for Rosies ceremony will take place outside the Szilagyi Center in Rowlesburg, attendees should meet at 12:30 p.m.

