Lewis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Holds Annual Veteran Stand Down

The Lewis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held its 4th annual Veteran Stand Down Thursday afternoon at the armory in Clarksburg.

The Stand Down gives veterans an opportunity to meet with different agencies that can help them with their needs.

Some of those services offered include housing assistance, legal services and various employment opportunities.

The Clarksburg and Adamston Lions Club brought high tech equipment and used it for vision screenings.



Homeless Program Manager Amber Brunetti said, "Veterans are in need of resources so they can come here and they can talk with some body learn different resources and walk away with information."



If you know of any homeless veterans, you can contact the Lewis A. Johnson VA Medical Center at 304-623-3461 extension 2068.