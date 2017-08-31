Local Group Plans Town Hall Meeting

While the US Senate is still on it's August recess, many constituents are thinking about the issues.

Mountaineers for Progress will be hosting a town hall meeting Saturday, August 31 to discuss key political issues that will be up for debate following the recess.

The meeting will include speakers who will discuss everything from budget issues to homelessness to federal programs.

Town hall organizers said they've invited Senators Capito and McKinley to attend the town hall meeting to discuss the issues in person.

"What we want to really reflect is that these are actual people in our community that are going to be affected by these cuts. So our elected officials should be here to listen to their concerns, answer their questions and that's what we elected them to do," Ace Parsi, Mountaineers for Progress said.

The town hall meeting will take place Saturday at Morgantown Church of the Brethren at 3 p.m.