Ohio Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison After 2015 Shooting Incident

A federal judge sentenced an Ohio woman on a gun charge after a shooting incident that left a man dead in West Virginia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Peggy Chaffin, 38, will spend nine years and four months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and using it to obstruct a U.S. Marshal, officials said. In February, she pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of assaulting, obstructing, or resisting a federal officer.

In November 2015, Chaffin and Maverick Hudson were attempting to evade officers near the Lewis/Braxton county line and began firing their weapons at officers. Police returned fire, shooting and killing Hudson. Chaffin sustained gunshot wounds but survived the incident.

Chaffin was previously convicted federally of felony heroin possession and distribution in the Eastern District of Kentucky in August 2013.