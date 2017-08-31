Campbell's Market in Randolph County Closes Doors - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Campbell's Market in Randolph County Closes Doors

By Leah Knicely, Barbour, Randolph, and Tucker County Reporter
Beverly’s local butcher shop has officially closed its doors. 

Campbell’s Market in Randolph County has been a part of the community since 1946. An outpouring of support came after announcing to close in April and owners planned to stay open long-term with a full meat section and limited groceries. 

Yesterday was the last for customers to come in and purchase meats for the Labor Day weekend.

