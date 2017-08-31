Campbell's Market in Randolph County Closes Doors

Beverly’s local butcher shop has officially closed its doors.
Campbell’s Market in Randolph County has been a part of the community since 1946. An outpouring of support came after announcing to close in April and owners planned to stay open long-term with a full meat section and limited groceries.
Yesterday was the last for customers to come in and purchase meats for the Labor Day weekend.
Clarksburg Studio
